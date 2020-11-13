Insider Selling: Tennant (NYSE:TNC) CEO Sells 6,592 Shares of Stock

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) CEO Chris Killingstad sold 6,592 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total value of $438,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,394,309.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE TNC opened at $63.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.64. Tennant has a 1 year low of $46.64 and a 1 year high of $87.06.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.49. Tennant had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $261.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Tennant’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tennant by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Tennant in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tennant in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Tennant by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tennant during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

