Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Sets New 12-Month High at $177.00

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $177.00 and last traded at $177.00, with a volume of 128 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $174.09.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INSP. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.83.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.65. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 14.67 and a quick ratio of 19.72.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.32. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.23% and a negative net margin of 61.07%. The business had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 94,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total value of $10,200,801.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Steven Jandrich sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 260,900 shares of company stock worth $34,119,051. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,991,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,959 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,902,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,473,000 after acquiring an additional 133,064 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,209,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,231,000 after acquiring an additional 335,133 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,139,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,201,000 after acquiring an additional 255,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,103,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,013,000 after acquiring an additional 171,478 shares in the last quarter.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile (NYSE:INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

