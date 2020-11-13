Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Receives $231.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $231.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PODD shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Insulet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $232.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $260.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $240.17 and its 200-day moving average is $211.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a current ratio of 8.08. Insulet has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $268.33. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 930.93 and a beta of 0.73.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Insulet had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total transaction of $3,508,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,909,198.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John A. Fallon sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,162,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,415 shares of company stock valued at $5,160,326. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PODD. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 45.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 168.6% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

