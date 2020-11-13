International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,110 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

In other International Paper news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total value of $359,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $47.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.98 and its 200-day moving average is $37.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. International Paper has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $50.33.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.23. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.28%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on International Paper from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Argus lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.42.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

