InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Raised to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IIPZF. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.50 to $15.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $17.00 to $16.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS IIPZF opened at $9.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.13. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $9.21 and a 1 year high of $13.02.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

