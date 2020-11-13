Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 77.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,028 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCK. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $482,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 21,412 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $557,000. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000.

BSCK opened at $21.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.25. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.67 and a 1 year high of $21.35.

