Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 9.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 479,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,962 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter.

BSCO stock opened at $22.24 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $22.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.08.

