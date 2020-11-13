Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Purchased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,050,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,477,000 after purchasing an additional 136,195 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 485,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,145,000 after purchasing an additional 29,941 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 637.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 20.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 107,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 17,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1,071.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 233,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 213,410 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $14.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.55. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $15.28.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

