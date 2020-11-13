Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,292 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $9,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKLN. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 116,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 10,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 22.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $21.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.74 and its 200-day moving average is $21.58. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $22.92.

