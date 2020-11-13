Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 32.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 362,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,468 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $18,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Santori & Peters Inc. raised its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 41,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 105,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 88,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,029,000.

NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $50.57 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $46.87 and a twelve month high of $50.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.43.

