iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TLT. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 3,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 10,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 7,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

TLT opened at $158.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.51 and a 200-day moving average of $163.87. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $135.38 and a 1-year high of $179.70.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

