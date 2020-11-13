iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,597,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,112,000 after purchasing an additional 327,597 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBB opened at $139.53 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $92.15 and a one year high of $146.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.48.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

