iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 114,815 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 469.8% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $54,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $224.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.70. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $234.76.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

