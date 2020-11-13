iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,599 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,485,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,916,000 after buying an additional 4,717,009 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,268,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,071,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 816,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,986,000 after buying an additional 15,771 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 718,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,973,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 655,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,192,000 after buying an additional 65,965 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $88.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.70. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $53.42 and a 1 year high of $96.96.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

