iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 89.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,462 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 400.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 14,953 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,366,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 117.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 20,755 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 758.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 26,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the second quarter worth $1,043,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYG opened at $134.10 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12 month low of $86.42 and a 12 month high of $156.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.39.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

