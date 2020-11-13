IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IWGFF. HSBC started coverage on IWG in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IWG in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised IWG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS IWGFF opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. IWG has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $5.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.50.

About IWG

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual, custom, and membership offices, as well as business lounges, meeting rooms, and workplace recovery solutions.

