J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on JILL. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.20 target price on shares of J.Jill in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered J.Jill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE:JILL opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.02. J.Jill has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $9.30.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $92.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.90 million. J.Jill had a negative net margin of 24.13% and a negative return on equity of 495.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that J.Jill will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in J.Jill by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of J.Jill by 447.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,723 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 53,726 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of J.Jill by 22.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 311,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 56,239 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 5,482.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 56,692 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in J.Jill by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 418,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery. The company markets its products through retail stores, Website, and catalogs.

