Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) SVP Finbar Larkin Sells 197 Shares

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $29,930.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,550.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Finbar Larkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 9th, Finbar Larkin sold 63 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.53, for a total transaction of $8,727.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $145.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.17. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $86.88 and a 1-year high of $158.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.11.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $600.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.62 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $869,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,982 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,823 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,112,000 after purchasing an additional 663,824 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,225,431 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,554,000 after purchasing an additional 363,015 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,250,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,424.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 346,139 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,193,000 after acquiring an additional 323,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.12.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

