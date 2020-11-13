Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.03% from the company’s current price.

Separately, ValuEngine raised StoneX Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Shares of SNEX stock opened at $58.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.39. StoneX Group has a 1 year low of $28.01 and a 1 year high of $62.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.98.

In related news, Chairman John Radziwill sold 19,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $1,034,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,588. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Moore Fowler sold 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $55,651.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,509.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,958 shares of company stock worth $3,747,503. Corporate insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNEX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in StoneX Group in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides foreign exchange and treasury services to banks and commercial businesses; charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations; and payments services.

