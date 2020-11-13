John Martin Mirko Acquires 45,500 Shares of Rokmaster Resources Corp. (RKR.V) (CVE:RKR) Stock

Rokmaster Resources Corp. (RKR.V) (CVE:RKR) Director John Martin Mirko bought 45,500 shares of Rokmaster Resources Corp. (RKR.V) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.26 per share, with a total value of C$11,602.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,289,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,093,795.47.

On Thursday, November 5th, John Martin Mirko bought 24,500 shares of Rokmaster Resources Corp. (RKR.V) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.26 per share, with a total value of C$6,370.00.

On Tuesday, October 20th, John Martin Mirko bought 76,000 shares of Rokmaster Resources Corp. (RKR.V) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.27 per share, with a total value of C$20,520.00.

On Friday, October 9th, John Martin Mirko bought 100,000 shares of Rokmaster Resources Corp. (RKR.V) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.26 per share, with a total value of C$25,500.00.

Rokmaster Resources Corp. (RKR.V) stock opened at C$0.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 million and a P/E ratio of -6.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.23. Rokmaster Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.04 and a 52 week high of C$0.60.

Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.

