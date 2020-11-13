JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) a $90.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 price target on BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BNTX. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of BioNTech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioNTech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of BioNTech from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BioNTech currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.80.

BNTX stock opened at $101.63 on Tuesday. BioNTech has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $115.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion and a PE ratio of -89.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.91 and a 200-day moving average of $68.15.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.51). BioNTech had a negative net margin of 182.30% and a negative return on equity of 46.77%. The company had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.53 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that BioNTech will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNTX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 1,283.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,210,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,470,000 after buying an additional 9,472,629 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter worth about $27,386,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter worth about $24,407,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter worth about $21,184,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter worth about $19,688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/II trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in preclinical trail for non-small cell lung cancer.

