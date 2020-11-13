JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

EBC stock opened at $13.10 on Tuesday. Eastern Bankshares has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $13.19.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company offers interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans.

