JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Price Target to $50.00

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.50 to $50.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essent Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Essent Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Essent Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Essent Group in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Essent Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Get Essent Group alerts:

ESNT opened at $41.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.42. Essent Group has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $55.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.85.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $243.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.48 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 49.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is presently 11.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Essent Group by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 27.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 60,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,241,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.