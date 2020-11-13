JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.1% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,404,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,845 shares during the period. Surevest LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 28,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target (up previously from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.59.

In other news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $113.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $345.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.