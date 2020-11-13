JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.1% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,306.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,797,056 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. FAI Wealth Management raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPM opened at $113.37 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.19. The stock has a market cap of $345.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JPM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price (up from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Independent Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.