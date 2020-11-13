JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AUCOY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polymetal International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Polymetal International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

OTCMKTS AUCOY opened at $22.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.21. Polymetal International has a 1 year low of $11.98 and a 1 year high of $28.05.

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

