Julie Ann Coletti Sells 978 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stock

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 978 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.00, for a total transaction of $489,978.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ALGN opened at $452.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $381.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.02. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.88 and a 1 year high of $507.05. The stock has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.74.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.02. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The company had revenue of $734.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Barclays raised their target price on Align Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $487.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Align Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $348.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.46.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

