Keller Group plc (KLR.L) (LON:KLR) Shares Gap Down to $576.00

Keller Group plc (KLR.L) (LON:KLR) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $576.00, but opened at $554.00. Keller Group plc (KLR.L) shares last traded at $568.00, with a volume of 43,219 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.51, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 583.25 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 615.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.09 million and a PE ratio of 14.83.

In related news, insider Kerry Porritt acquired 47 shares of Keller Group plc (KLR.L) stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 655 ($8.56) per share, for a total transaction of £307.85 ($402.21).

Keller Group plc (KLR.L) Company Profile (LON:KLR)

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

