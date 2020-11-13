KeyCorp Begins Coverage on Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN)

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Exagen stock opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.76 million and a P/E ratio of -1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Exagen has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $29.86.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enable rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

