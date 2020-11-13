Kinross Gold (KGC) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Kinross Gold (NYSE: KGC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/10/2020 – Kinross Gold was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

11/5/2020 – Kinross Gold was given a new $14.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2020 – Kinross Gold had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $10.50 price target on the stock.

11/5/2020 – Kinross Gold was given a new $10.50 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/5/2020 – Kinross Gold had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $15.00 to $15.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2020 – Kinross Gold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

10/21/2020 – Kinross Gold had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $14.25 to $14.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/2/2020 – Kinross Gold was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/1/2020 – Kinross Gold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

9/21/2020 – Kinross Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $10.50 to $12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/18/2020 – Kinross Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $9.50 to $11.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

9/18/2020 – Kinross Gold had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $9.50 price target on the stock.

9/18/2020 – Kinross Gold was given a new $9.50 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/18/2020 – Kinross Gold had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $12.00 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/17/2020 – Kinross Gold was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $14.25 price target on the stock.

NYSE KGC opened at $7.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.02. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $10.31.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.49%. Kinross Gold’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,441,000. Sprott Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 62.3% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 13,685,672 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $126,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255,046 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,757,435 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $77,126,000 after purchasing an additional 128,300 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 100.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,198,702 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $81,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605,403 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 5.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,527,659 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,250,000 after purchasing an additional 434,345 shares during the period. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

