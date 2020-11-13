KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KSHB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KSHB) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KushCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of KSHB stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.08. KushCo has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.91.

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $26.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.65 million. KushCo had a negative net margin of 68.22% and a negative return on equity of 47.53%. Equities research analysts predict that KushCo will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KushCo

KushCo Holdings, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of packaging supplies and customized branding solutions in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers pop-top bottles; child resistant exit, paper exit, and foil barrier bags; tubes; and polystyrene, silicone-lined polystyrene, and glass containers.

