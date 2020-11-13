Lake Street Capital Boosts Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Price Target to $40.00

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) had its price objective boosted by Lake Street Capital from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NLS. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Nautilus from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nautilus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist raised their price objective on Nautilus from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded Nautilus from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nautilus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.07.

NLS stock opened at $21.62 on Tuesday. Nautilus has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $28.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $654.20 million, a P/E ratio of -63.59 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.86.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.50. Nautilus had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a positive return on equity of 18.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Nautilus will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Nautilus news, Director Richard A. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $130,200.00. Also, CEO Jim Barr sold 6,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $92,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,252 shares in the company, valued at $535,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nautilus in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 451.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus during the second quarter valued at $25,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus during the third quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus during the third quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

