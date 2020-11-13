Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) PT Raised to $80.00 at MKM Partners

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) had its price objective lifted by MKM Partners from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ price target points to a potential upside of 7.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamar Advertising has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $74.21 on Wednesday. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $30.89 and a 12-month high of $96.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.56). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $386.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 61.2% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,692,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,982,000 after purchasing an additional 642,609 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,582,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 81.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 799,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,349,000 after purchasing an additional 358,545 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 81.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 588,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,311,000 after purchasing an additional 263,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 31.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 963,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,743,000 after purchasing an additional 230,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 385,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

