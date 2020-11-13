Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.53% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.92.

NYSE LPI opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 4.61. Laredo Petroleum has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $61.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average is $13.97.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.70. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 19.13% and a negative net margin of 111.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 313.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $308,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also engages in midstream and marketing infrastructure activities, including transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas, and handling of fresh, recycled, and produced water, as well as operates natural gas lift facilities.

