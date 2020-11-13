Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 144,805 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $6,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LVS. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter worth $2,505,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1,835.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 103.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 62,639 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 33.4% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 33,003 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 390.2% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 39,194 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 31,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $55.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.99. The company has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.30 and a 1 year high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The casino operator reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.23). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LVS. Roth Capital lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Union Gaming Research lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.52.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.