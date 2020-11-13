Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) Trading Up 12.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) was up 12.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$56.00 to C$66.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) traded as high as C$54.50 and last traded at C$54.42. Approximately 196,003 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 178,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$48.43.

LNR has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$46.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Get Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion and a PE ratio of 17.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$39.85.

Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) Company Profile (TSE:LNR)

Linamar Corporation together with its subsidiaries design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.