Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

LPCN opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. Lipocine has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $2.39. The firm has a market cap of $96.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.54.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lipocine will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lipocine by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,701 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 887,601 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Lipocine by 32.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,817 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 19,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lipocine during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

