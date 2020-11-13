Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Lowered to Sell at Vertical Research

Vertical Research downgraded shares of Livent (NYSE:LTHM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on LTHM. Evercore ISI started coverage on Livent in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a $10.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Livent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Livent from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Livent from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Livent from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Livent currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.17.

Livent stock opened at $13.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.97. Livent has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.96.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.78 million. Livent had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Livent will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LTHM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Livent in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Livent in the 1st quarter worth about $1,710,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Livent in the 1st quarter worth about $798,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Livent by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 318,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 24,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Livent in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

