L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

LRLCY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on L’Oréal in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded L’Oréal from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded L’Oréal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded L’Oréal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. L’Oréal currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS LRLCY opened at $74.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $209.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.54. L’Oréal has a 52 week low of $43.46 and a 52 week high of $75.53.

L’Oréal Company Profile

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

