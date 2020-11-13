LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) PT Raised to $132.50 at Smith Barney Citigroup

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Smith Barney Citigroup from $113.50 to $132.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 53.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LPLA. BidaskClub upgraded LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $111.00 to $118.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine upgraded LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.80.

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $86.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. LPL Financial has a 52-week low of $32.01 and a 52-week high of $99.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.99.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 1,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $167,101.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,915 shares in the company, valued at $18,189,328.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 66.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 325,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,527,000 after purchasing an additional 130,480 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 7.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,322,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,048,000 after purchasing an additional 155,238 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 335,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 13.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 177,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,932,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 147.3% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

