Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) vs. Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Financial Contrast

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) and Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Luther Burbank has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Colony Bankcorp has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Luther Burbank pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Colony Bankcorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Luther Burbank pays out 26.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Luther Burbank has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Colony Bankcorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Luther Burbank and Colony Bankcorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luther Burbank 0 1 2 0 2.67 Colony Bankcorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Luther Burbank currently has a consensus price target of $10.83, suggesting a potential upside of 5.28%. Given Luther Burbank’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Luther Burbank is more favorable than Colony Bankcorp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Luther Burbank and Colony Bankcorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luther Burbank $271.82 million 1.98 $48.86 million $0.87 11.83 Colony Bankcorp $75.25 million 1.64 $10.21 million N/A N/A

Luther Burbank has higher revenue and earnings than Colony Bankcorp.

Profitability

This table compares Luther Burbank and Colony Bankcorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luther Burbank 17.18% 7.22% 0.62% Colony Bankcorp 11.51% 8.17% 0.69%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.8% of Luther Burbank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.7% of Colony Bankcorp shares are held by institutional investors. 21.1% of Luther Burbank shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Colony Bankcorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Luther Burbank beats Colony Bankcorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides commercial real estate loans, including first mortgage loans for the purchase, refinance, or build-out of tenant improvements on investor owned multifamily residential properties, as well as loans for the purchase, refinance, or improvement of office, retail, and light industrial properties; single family residential loans; and mortgage products, such as a portfolio of 30-year fixed rate first mortgage and a forgivable second mortgage. In addition, the company offers ATM, debit cards, and online and mobile banking services; engages in the real estate investment; and issues trust preferred securities. As of April 10, 2020, it had operations in California, Oregon, and Washington through ten branches in California; 1 branch in Washington; and 8 lending offices located throughout the market area, including Santa Rosa, Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Jose, San Diego, and Seattle. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers internet banking services, electronic bill payment services, safe deposit box rentals, telephone banking, credit and debit card services, and remote depository products, as well as access to a network of ATMs. As of April 24, 2020, the company operated 33 branches throughout Georgia. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Fitzgerald, Georgia.

