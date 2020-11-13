Lyell Wealth Management LP Buys 10 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.8% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Wedbush upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,756.40.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,742.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,566.63 and a 200 day moving average of $1,493.20. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,816.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1,178.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

