Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Raised to $45.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target raised by research analysts at UBS Group from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LYFT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lyft from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Lyft from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lyft from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lyft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.94.

Lyft stock opened at $36.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Lyft has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $54.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.21.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.44. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 50.10% and a negative net margin of 50.64%. The company had revenue of $499.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lyft will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 10,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $300,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,753 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $167,020.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,926 shares of company stock worth $1,257,976. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lyft by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Lyft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,058,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,111 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 12,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,123 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 11,732 shares in the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

