Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Raised to $46.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LYFT. Truist decreased their price target on Lyft from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on Lyft from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research cut Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Lyft from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.94.

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $36.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.54. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.01 and a 200 day moving average of $30.21.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $499.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.26 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 50.10% and a negative net margin of 50.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lyft will post -4.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Lyft news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $167,020.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $300,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,926 shares of company stock worth $1,257,976. Corporate insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the first quarter worth about $39,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,519,952 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $94,511,000 after buying an additional 270,710 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 6.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,828 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after buying an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 25.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,638 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the second quarter worth about $50,000. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

