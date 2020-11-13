Mackay Shields LLC Acquires 9,300 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 7.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SANM. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 253.5% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 672,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,189,000 after buying an additional 482,222 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,153,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,395,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $65,349,000 after purchasing an additional 254,200 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,692,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,729,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanmina alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SANM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sanmina from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sanmina from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Sanmina from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

Sanmina stock opened at $30.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Sanmina Co. has a 1 year low of $18.34 and a 1 year high of $34.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.77.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.