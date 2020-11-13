Mackay Shields LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ventas by 27.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ventas by 20.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 61,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 10,396 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Ventas by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 188,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after acquiring an additional 26,745 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Ventas by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Ventas by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VTR shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.63.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $47.75 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $63.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.52 and a 200 day moving average of $38.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $918.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

