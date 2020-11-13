Mackay Shields LLC Buys 14,991 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 591,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,991 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $56,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 12,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 34,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 161,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,532,000 after purchasing an additional 23,165 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $113.37 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The stock has a market cap of $345.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.47 and a 200-day moving average of $98.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In other news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JPM. TheStreet raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price (up previously from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.