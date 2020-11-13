Mackay Shields LLC Buys 27,679 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,679 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 573,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,115,000 after purchasing an additional 15,383 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,515,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,962,000 after purchasing an additional 193,274 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,369,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $322,635,000 after purchasing an additional 424,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift bought 6,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.98 per share, with a total value of $250,960.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 227,309 shares in the company, valued at $8,178,577.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $44.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $62.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.22. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.58. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

HIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.29.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.