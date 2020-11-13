Mackay Shields LLC Buys 3,500 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.17% of Medifast worth $3,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Medifast by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP increased its stake in Medifast by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 3,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Medifast during the 3rd quarter worth $1,801,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Medifast during the 3rd quarter worth $419,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Medifast by 334.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MED shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Medifast from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. DA Davidson raised Medifast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Medifast to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medifast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.75.

In other Medifast news, Director Michael C. Macdonald sold 5,000 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $826,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,815,600.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MED opened at $169.02 on Friday. Medifast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $184.29. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.24 and its 200 day moving average is $141.91.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.42. Medifast had a return on equity of 80.07% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $271.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Medifast’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. Medifast’s payout ratio is presently 75.84%.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

