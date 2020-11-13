Mackay Shields LLC Buys 62,200 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,200 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.22% of La-Z-Boy worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 39.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after buying an additional 94,294 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 83.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 12,332 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,484,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,496,000 after buying an additional 87,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on La-Z-Boy from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.75.

Shares of LZB opened at $36.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.21 and a 200-day moving average of $29.64. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.20. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $39.86.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $285.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.74 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other La-Z-Boy news, COO Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 96,119 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $3,560,247.76. Also, CEO Kurt L. Darrow sold 42,613 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $1,496,142.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 618,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,713,077.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

